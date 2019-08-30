SUNBURY — Renovations for the second floor of the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic are expected to be finished by the end of September, according to office manager Sue White.
A $200,000 donation from Geisinger allowed the clinic to purchase the building at 335 Market St. in Sunbury, where it has operated since 2009, and renovate the second floor into a pediatric dentistry wing. A recent $20,000 grant from the Sunbury Area Community Foundations allows the clinic to provide emergency services to low-income and uninsured patients in the service area of Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Line Mountain school districts.
"We were shooting for the middle of September, but it'll be closer to the end of September," said White. "People have given us a lot of attention. The community believes in what we're doing here."
Christine Orlando, the senior program officer for the Sunbury Area Community Foundation, said the clinic aligns with the health-related goals of the foundation. The foundation has granted more than $170,000 for the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic.
"The Sunbury Area Community Foundation is very pleased to support the clinic with patient care funding," said Orlando. "We have supported them annually for some time now."
In 2018, Geisinger Health System closed its general dentistry services in Danville, resulting in a surge of patients for the clinic. The clinic averaged at least 900 patients a month before the closure, but are well over 1,000 patients a month now. In 2019 the clinic has seen 9,153 patients, both children and adults for preventive and emergency dental services, White said.
The first phase construction of a pediatric dentistry wing on the second floor, which had been occupied by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way before it relocated to 228 Arch St. last year, is being done by general contractor Preston G. Ross and Sons Inc. and Steve Kreider Mechanical, White said.
Plans include an interactive kid-friendly waiting room designed to "distract" the 6,000 young patients served each year, she said.
Retired Sunbury dentists Dr. David Simington and Eugene Lucas donated supplies and equipment, designer Ian Proud designed and built the waiting room with child-friendly interactive play, Cole Hardware donated all the paint for the second-floor project and Highmark Foundation assisted with costs to the pediatric services.
Equipment costs $91,000, computers and technology cost $12,000, supplies and instruments cost $20,000 and construction and HVAC cost $83,000. White said their "dream wish list" includes a laser unit that allows children to experience teeth cleaning without pain, anesthesia or drilling; they are hoping a donor grants that wish.
Krieder said the HVAC systems are completed.
The clinic began in 2009 with four treatment rooms and, with the planned renovations, will offer 14 treatment rooms staffed by 18 employees, including five full- and part-time dentists who treat more than 1,000 patients each month.
"Our phones do not stop ringing," said White.
Whitney Mallory, of Shamokin, brought her son, Darrien McBride, 6, for an appointment on Thursday. Her insurance through Aetna Better Health is not accepted at many dental services, but is at the clinic in Sunbury.
"It's easier to get here instead of traveling to Pottsville," said Mallory. "It's clean. The people are nice."
Clinic services are available 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.