SHAMOKIN — Renters who were financially impacted by the economic slowdown related to the coronavirus pandemic can now get CARES financial assistance to help with the payment of past-due rent.
The deadline has been extended for applications to Sept. 30. Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. (CSO) is giving individuals in Northumberland and Columbia counties the option to mail in their paperwork.
Applications and helpful information are available from CSO on its webpage: https://csocares.org. CSO has been designated the lead agency by both the Northumberland County and Columbia County commissioners for processing applications for their counties’ residents.
The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in March, provided $3.9 billion for Pennsylvania and is intended to help people hurt economically during the pandemic. In late May, the General Assembly directed $175 million of these CARES dollars to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) to help with struggling renters and homeowners. PHFA is working with organizations in all 67 counties, which are processing renters’ applications and distributing the assistance locally. The state funding provided for rent assistance is at least $150 million; $25 million was set aside for mortgage assistance.
Contact CSO, (570)-644-6575 ext. 171 for more information and qualifications.