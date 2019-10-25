SUNBURY – State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108 of Sunbury, will host a veterans breakfast on Nov. 8, at 9 a.m., at Grace Community Church, 1218 State Route 225 in Herndon.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury is sponsoring the event. The Line Mountain Marching Eagles will perform and veterans will receive a pin, courtesy of Riverfront Financial Services and Home Helpers.
“These brave men and women have risked their lives to protect our nation both at home and abroad, and we must never allow ourselves to take them for granted,” said Culver. “I am honored to host this event as a way to express our gratitude for our veterans.”
Veterans of the 108th District who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by today by calling Culver’s district office at 570-286-5885. Attendance is limited to 150 people.
For more information about this event, or any other state-related issue, contact Culver’s district office in Sunbury located at 106 Arch St., by calling 570-286-5885, or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060. Information can also be found online at LyndaCulver.com or Facebook.com/RepCulver.
— THE DAILY ITEM