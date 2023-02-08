SHAMOKIN — Rep. JoAnne Stehr (R-107) has her offices in Hegins and Shamokin up and running. The Hegins office is located at 57 Park Lane, and the Shamokin office is at 300 E. Independence St.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stehr encourages residents to call in advance to schedule an appointment, though drop-ins are also welcomed. As the Hegins office telephone is awaiting activation, Stehr asks that people please call the Shamokin office number at 570-648-8017.
Some of the legislative services available through Stehr’s offices include: Vehicle registration, special tags, titles and license applications; Point of contact for all state agency questions and issues; Filing Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET applications; Birth certificate applications; Requests for state legislative information and regulations; Citations from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for notable local accomplishments and family milestones; Complaints about state road conditions; Tours of the state Capitol for individuals or groups; Fishing and hunting information.