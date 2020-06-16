Delaying or ignoring primary and preventative care caused Pennsylvanians to spend 711,298 days in hospitals in fiscal 2019 that may have been avoidable, according to a new report by the PA Health Care Cost Containment Council.
An independent state agency that analyzes health care in Pennsylvania, PHC4 found that 1 in 9 hospitalizations was potentially preventable, or a total of 153,236 cases.
Heart failure was the principal reason for admission, accounting for 40 percent of the total hospital days that may have been avoided, the research found. The next four conditions in descending order were asthma or COPD, pneumonia, urinary tract infection and diabetes.
People over age 75 and those enrolled in Medicare were the most likely groups, respectively, to have potentially preventable hospital stays. Just 6.5 percent of the cases studied, or 9,960 cases, were of people under age 40.
Union County not only had the lowest rate of preventable hospitalizations in the Valley but at 77.5 per 10,000 residents, it had the lowest rate in the entire state. The per capita rate for Snyder County was 112.4; Montour County, 134.3; Northumberland County, 164.3.
PHC4 released its findings, in part, as a warning in the era of COVID-19 that people should not delay primary or preventative care.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital, and Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and CEO, both warned for weeks during the pandemic against delaying care, saying each respective hospital and outlaying facilities are safe and prepared to accept and treat patients. Visitor screenings and restrictions, masking and segregated areas for COVID-19 patients are among some steps both hospitals took to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Aucker said regular visits to primary care providers benefit patients with a variety of common conditions like heart failure, diabetes, COPD and asthma.
“By maintaining a good relationship with a provider and having regular check-ups, condition changes can often be monitored and treated before they reach the level of needing hospitalization,” Aucker said. “Our provider practices and the hospital are doing everything possible to make a safe environment for patients and they shouldn’t put their health at greater risk by putting off the care they need to stay healthy.”
Dr. J. Edward Hartle, Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer, said PHC4’s findings support existing research that better health is made easier by routine care, either in-person at a medical practice or in one’s home via telemedicine.
According to Hartle, Geisinger’s mail-order pharmacy increased medication adherence by 37 percent. Hospitalizations were reduced by 35 percent as a result of Geisinger At Home, and 65 Forward reduced the traditional physician panel size from 2,500 or more patients to just 450. The latter reduction, he said, “helps doctors spend more time with those who need extra attention so their chronic conditions don’t eventually result in hospitalization.”
“Because we feel so strongly about the value of primary care, in late 2019 we announced the Geisinger Primary Care Scholars Program, which provides full tuition assistance at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine for budding doctors who choose to serve our communities upon completing their training. At Geisinger, we are putting together the pieces to make better health a reality for everyone we serve,” Hartle said.