Gas prices in the Valley are four cents cheaper this week than last, at $2.54 per gallon, according to an AAA East Central Gas Price Report released Monday. Last year on this date, the average price was $2.78. Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline by municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.56, Lewisburg, $2.25, Mifflinburg, $2.48, Milton, $2.51, Mount Carmel, $2.42, Selinsgrove, $2.51, Shamokin, $2.43, and Sunbury, $2.48.
At $2.18, the national gas price average is at the cheapest start to the month of October since 2016, AAA said.