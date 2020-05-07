MIFFLINBURG — A Richfield man led Mifflinburg Police on a high-speed chase along Route 45 at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to arrest papers filed by borough police.
Shane D. Masters, 22, sped away on a 1994 Honda motorcycle from Patrolman Matthew Wenrich about 10:11 p.m. April 25, arrest papers state. Wenrich was attempting to run the motorcycle’s registration as Masters drove 36 mph in a 25 mph zone through the borough, according to arrest papers.
Police discovered Masters about 10 miles west, having hidden the motorcycle behind a shed at a Millmont property. Police said he also hid his black jacket.
According to arrest papers, Masters had a suspended and expired license. His motorcycle’s registration and inspection also were expired, police said.
Wenrich charged Masters with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police and nine related summary traffic violations.
Masters was arraigned April 26 by Magisterial District Judge Lori Hackenburg, Middleburg. He is free on $15,000 unsecured bail. Charges were filed at the office of Mifflinburg-area District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.