SUNBURY — The cost of renovating the 155-year-old Northumberland County Courthouse is approximately $4 million if county officials address everything in a 101-page feasibility report completed by McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said on Monday that the commissioners plan to hire a project manager to review the report and prioritize the recommendations over the next few months. Planning and economic development coordinator Justin Skavery applied last week for a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) toward construction costs of masonry and window sills and will be searching for additional funding sources.
"This will be the biggest project over the next four years," said Skavery. "This report gives us a better direction to address our problems and help us with the grant applications."
The first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
The county last year was awarded a $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county. McKissick and subcontractor Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, of Maryland, used 3-D laser scanning technology to map out the entire building inside and out and identify problem areas.
"While the following recommendations cover all areas of the exterior, it is noted that the masonry repairs and painted wood should be addressed first," according to the report. "Repairs to stained glass windows are important as well. These items are of the greatest importance in order to preserve the structural and historic integrity of the building. All other rehabilitation measures hinge on them as a first priority. It is highly recommended that they be completed prior to any other work being done, or while other work is being done, in order to correctly rehabilitate the building."
The report identifies dozens of problems, including cracked facade damaged by water, masonry and foundation problems, issues with the existing balconette stone components and stone pieces, a handicapped ramp with damaged ramps, and an HVAC system that will not damage historical and archived court documents. The reports also addresses restoring the courthouse original color of red and restoring the clock tower.
"It would bring it back to its former glory and it could be a jewel for Sunbury and Northumberland County," said Skavery.
The county will hear back about the PHFA grant in June. It requires a matching $100,000, he said.
Schiccatano said he reached out to project managers involved in the prison construction for direction.
"We will find someone we feel very comfortable with so we can come up with a timeline," said Schiccatano.
Funding sources could come from money left over from the prison project loan and money from a $1.5 million sale of county land in Coal Township, he said.