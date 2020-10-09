Pennsylvania State Police troopers confiscated $13,404,141 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2020.
According to a statement released on Thursday, from July 1-Sept. 30, state police seized more than 58 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly $1.3 million. Police also removed more than 32 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.
Police also collected 1,593 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of the state police's drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2020. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the state, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.