MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Prison is fully compliant with Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ (DOC) standards following a state inspection that found no deficiencies this summer.
The county commissioners received a letter from the state agency this week reporting the findings of the DOC’s June 23 inspection at the 134-bed facility outside of Selinsgrove.
“Warden Scott Robinson and the Snyder County Prison staff deserve credit for their efforts,” wrote Tabb Bickell, executive deputy secretary of institutional operations.
Since the county jail is in full compliance, it is exempt from the one-year inspection cycle. The next inspection will be in 2024.