COAL TOWNSHIP — A state inmate at SCI-Coal Township died of natural causes on Wednesday, according to state police at Stonington.
Trooper Raymond Snarski reported Robert Ellison, 61, of Coal Township, as the deceased inmate.
State police were dispatched to investigate the death. Ellison was being treated at Geisinger Medical Center for a terminal illness.
The Montour County Coroner's Office assisted on scene and determined the manner of death was natural causes, police said.
Ellison, who has been charged 10 times out of Berks County for mostly theft-related incidents, was serving a maximum prison sentence of 60 months after pleading guilty to a felony count of retail theft in 2015, according to court documents.