The price at the pump across the Valley continues to rise — this week by an average of 5 cents, to $3.07— as nationally, demand grows, and supplies tighten, according to a AAA East Central Gas Price report released Monday.
One year ago this week, the price per gallon was $2.53. By Valley municipality, average gas prices are as follows: Elysburg, $3.06, Lewisburg, $3.07, Mifflinburg, $3, Milton, $3.10, Mount Carmel, $3.06, Selinsgrove, $3.07, Shamokin, $3.08, and Sunbury, $3.08.
Following last month’s winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86. Prices will continue to increase this week, the AAA report says.
There is some good news ahead: the price of crude, which accounts for more than half of the price at the pump, showed signs of stability, according to the report. AAA said that if this continues, major increases at the pump will likely subside.