The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is two cents cheaper this week than last, at $2.40 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Last year, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.81. The average Valley prices, by municipalities, are as follows: Elysburg, $2.50, Lewisburg, $2.35, Mifflinburg, $2.37, Milton, $2.42, Mount Carmel, $2.41, Selinsgrove, $2.44, Shamokin, $2.35, and Sunbury, $2.38.
In the last four weeks, motorists across the country have seen the national average decrease, but only by three cents — to $2.17 a gallon. That's 45 cents lower than one year ago, according to AAA.