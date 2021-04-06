Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley dipped slightly this week, to an average of $3.01 a gallon. That's three cents cheaper than last week according to a AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Monday. One year ago, this week, as the pandemic shut traveling down, gas prices plummeted to $2.12 a gallon.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities this week are as follows: Elysburg, $2,99, Lewisburg, $2.99, Mifflinburg, $2.96, Milton, $2.99, Mount Carmel, $3.06, Selinsgrove, $2.99, Shamokin, $3.06, and Sunbury, $3.02.
Today’s national average is $2.87. One factor that may keep the national gas price average below $3 a gallon, said AAA, is the price of crude, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of the price at the pump. After hitting a 12-month high of $66 a barrel last month, crude has been priced mostly at the $60 barrel mark recently. If it stays low, even with demand increasing, it will contribute to fewer pump price jumps.