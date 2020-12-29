The average gas prices in the Valley increased slightly this week to $2.52 a gallon — one cent more expensive than last week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released Monday. Despite this small increase, prices in the region are nearly 30 cents cheaper than this time last year, when a gallon cost $2.81. By Valley municipalities the average gas prices per gallon are: Elysburg, $2.67, Lewisburg, $2.38, Mifflinburg, $2.44, Milton, $2.59, Mount Carmel, $2.55, Selinsgrove, $2.52, Shamokin, $2.52, and Sunbury, $2.50.
Increasing crude oil prices have led to upward movement at the pump across much of the country. This week's national average ($2.25) is three cents more than last week, 13 cents more than last month, but 32 cents cheaper than last year, the AAA report said. Motorists can expect gas prices to rise in the coming week, but they will still be cheaper than at the end of 2019.