Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley are a penny cheaper this week at $3.04 per gallon, according to a AAA East Central Gas Price Report released on Monday.
Last week, the price per gallon was $3.05. At the start of the pandemic shutdown, gas prices plummeted to $2.24. By municipality, the average gas prices this week are: Elysburg, $2.99; Lewisburg, $3.04; Mifflinburg, $2.99; Milton, $3.05; Mount Carmel, $3.06; Selinsgrove, $3.04; Shamokin, $3.09; and Sunbury, $3.02.
The national gas price average has decreased week-over-week for the first time since November 2020. Growing gas inventory levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for most motorists, the AAA report said, which indicated that "we could see a larger build of stocks this week, helping to keep pump prices in check."