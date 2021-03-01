Over the past two weeks, gas prices in the Valley have risen by an average of 14 cents. Just this week, prices rose six cents, to $2.96 a gallon, according to a AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released on Monday. A year ago this week, the price per gallon averaged $2.70.
The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in the Valley by municipality is as follows: Elysburg, $2.99, Lewisburg, $2.98, Mifflinburg, $2.91, Milton, $3, Mount Carmel, $2.96, Selinsgrove, $2.95, Shamokin, $2.99, and Sunbury, $2.91.
The national average gas price is $2.72, a 30 percent increase from the begining of February, noted the AAA Report. The latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline.
AAA forecasts the national gas price average to increase in March. However, if refineries resume normal operations, and if crude oil prices show signs of stability, motorists may see some relief at the pump towards the end of the month.