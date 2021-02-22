The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley jumped by eight cents this week to $2.91 per gallon, according to a AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released Monday.
Gas is now 20 cents more expensive this week than it was at this time last year, when a gallon cost $2.71.
The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.96, Lewisburg, $2.99, Milton, $2,84, Mount Carmel, $2.89, Selinsgrove, $2.87, Shamokin, $2.86, and Sunbury, $2.87.
The two major factors for the increase are rising crude oil prices and the forced shutdown of Gulf Coast and some Midwest refineries due to last week’s winter weather.
While domestic gasoline stocks are at a relatively healthy level, the shutdowns have tightened supply nationwide. Close to 40 percent of U.S. crude production is offline because of the refinery closures, the AAA report said.
Two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already, which means that regular gasoline deliveries will resume, and impacted stations will be re-fueled. While prices will likely remain volatile until crude production is back to normal levels, large spikes at the pump are likely to subside.