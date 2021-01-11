Gas prices in the Valley rose an average of two cents a gallon this week, to $2.60. Nationwide, gas prices are moving toward pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA's weekly East Central Pennsylvania Gas Price Report, released Monday.
Last week, the average price in the Valley was $2.58. One year ago, a gallon of regular gas cost $2.79. By municipality, the average price of gas this week is as follows: Elysburg, $2.68, Lewisburg, $2.53, Mifflinburg, $2.53, Milton, $2.62, Mount Carmel, $2.57, Selinsgrove, $2.61, Shamokin, $2.61, and Sunbury, $2.61.
At $2.31, the national gas price average is at its highest in 10 months. Rising prices can be attributed largely to tightening supply and rising crude oil prices, which are outweighing decreasing demand, the report said.