Accessing health care, finding good-paying jobs, racial discrimination and a lack of affordable housing count among many topics identified by respondents to a Community Needs Assessment as issues demanding redress in Snyder and Union counties.
The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency’s (CAA) Community Needs Assessment is released every three years. It collects demographic data from each unidentified respondent — 256 for the 2020 version, described as average participation — and asks them to identify areas of need locally.
Many of the themes rollover from one assessment to the next. Kids succeeding in school and people working but not earning enough to get by are some of the issues identified in the 2017 and 2020 assessments.
“These are systemic issues,” Sue Auman, executive director, Union-Snyder CAA, said. “Sometimes it can look like not much is happening. It’s difficult to create systemic change. In some regards, it is true that not enough is being done.”
That doesn’t mean these issues go unaddressed. Substance abuse, for example, remains a major concern in the Valley. It was identified as the top priority in the 2017 assessment but this time around, it wasn’t given as much attention by survey respondents.
The work of treatment providers like Gaudenzia and White Deer Run as well as continued efforts by county probation departments and drug courts have made positive impacts, Auman said. She also credited the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and its opioid coalition with raising awareness about substance use disorder and treatment options.
“We’ve seen progress. It’s not solved but there’s progress even in terms of community awareness,” Emily Gorski, community impact director, Union-Snyder CAA, said.
Looking ahead to efforts CAA plans to address issues identified in its latest Community Needs Assessment, the non-profit made a list of action items. Those efforts include staff training on health assistance programs potentially available to clients through partner agencies and providers, continued support and involvement on the United Way’s Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council, re-evaluating CAA’s own programs for employment skills and housing assistance, and working with local schools and SUMMIT Early Learning toward ensuring children’s well-being and success in class.
An abstract and the full report are available at www.union-snydercaa.org/cna.
Who took the survey?
The pandemic forced CAA to take a more proactive approach in soliciting responses from the public. The survey was offered online. Hard copies were shared with clients. Interviews were conducted by phone or Zoom. An anonymous survey station was set up at the CommunityAid in Selinsgrove.
The demographics of the respondents varied. The average age was 45 years old. Almost all were white, three-quarters identified as female, and slightly more than half were married. Most live in Lewisburg or Selinsgrove areas, and many had some higher education — from associate’s degrees to doctorates.
More than half are employed full-time, one-third live in households where the combined incomes exceed $80,000 and a far majority did not receive public or private social aid. Almost all who answered — not everyone answered every survey question — had health insurance, mostly through their jobs.
Of the 256 respondents, 30 lived below the federal poverty level. Most were single white women in their 40s living in rented homes and working part-time. Half had Medicaid and more than that marked a high school diploma as their highest level of education.