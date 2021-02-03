I'm suddenly feeling a sense of relief for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit America.
I wasn't expecting to get my vaccine so early in the rollout. After all, reporters and members of the media are part of Phase 1C, but that was tens of millions of people down the line, so who knows how many months that would be? But I'm diabetic, which means I qualified for a vaccine.
I was originally hesitant, but that thought quickly changed. In the first few months of the pandemic, I didn't know anyone who was affected or who got sick. In the second wave, family members, friends and colleagues tested positive. Relatives and older family friends didn't survive their battles. Cases were spiking and hospitals were telling us that they were struggling.
As a diabetic and as someone who has had a rough time with my lungs every time I'm sick, I expect the virus is going to hit me hard if I get it.
My wife and I decided to lock down as much as possible in December and January, wear our masks even if we were with close friends and family, and started doing no-contact curbside grocery orders. We had two instances where we were exposed to people who ended up testing positive, but we were lucky and tested negative both times. We haven't been perfect but we're trying.
On Jan. 19, when the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an expansion of the vaccine eligibility to "people ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness," I qualified because I have Type II diabetes. I quickly scheduled my appointment through the MyGeisinger account without issue. I understand that many people had trouble scheduling, but I somehow missed the influx of patients on the website.
My appointment for my first dose this past Saturday went as smoothly as it could possibly go. I walked in, answered some pretty basic health questions, and proceeded to the nurse's station. It took longer to check a few legal questions about photographs than it did for the few seconds to inject me with the Moderna vaccine.
I had to wait about 10 minutes before I could leave to make sure I didn't have any significant reactions. I took a few pictures at the selfie station and left without any problems. I can't speak for how other hospitals and vaccine locations are doing, but I commend Geisinger for their efficiency. No complaints here.
My arm around the injection site was sore for over two days, but nothing a few Tylenol pills couldn't cure. After my second dose on Feb. 27, I'm told to expect more soreness, chills, muscle aches, a low-grade fever and possibly nausea. Those are normal and expected, according to Dr. Michael Dubartell, a primary care physician at Geisinger.
Dubartell said both the Moderna and Pfizer work similarly and have nearly identical success rates — 94 percent for Moderna and 95 percent for Pfizer.
There are still some unknowns when it comes to the vaccine, the biggest one being how long the vaccine will last. It remains to be seen whether it will last for years or whether it will require a booster shot every year like the flu vaccine, said Dubartell.
That's to be expected because COVID is new and scientists are still learning, he said.
It seemed to me like the vaccine was rolled out fast, but Dubartell said it is the culmination of decades of research and experiments. The vaccine uses mRNA (messenger-RNA) technology, which means there is no trace of the coronavirus in the injection doses; instead, the vaccine uses the genetic instructions of the virus and trains the immune system on what to look for when you are exposed.
As I understand it, the vaccine shows my body a picture and says "Don't let this guy in here. He's bad news. Kick him out if he shows his face."
"If you are exposed to the actual virus, your immune system thinks it's seen it before, and it has cells ready to fight it and destroy it," said Dubartell. "The human immune system is a marvel. It's one of the many things that allow humans to become so prominent on the earth. We're hoping this induces long-term memory—that would be great. That would be a home run, but if we need a booster, that's not problematic."
Dubertell said for now people who receive the vaccine should still continue to follow the guidelines from the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means continue wearing masks, continue social distancing, continue avoiding large gatherings. A vaccinated person might not get sick, but it might be possible for them to pass it on through aerosolized particles released when coughing, sneezing or touching your nose or mouth.
The vaccines do not alter your DNA and they are safe, said Dubartell. He encourages his patients not to be misled by "bad information" on the internet and to trust their personal physicians.
"Absolutely," Dubartell said when I asked if we should feel safe getting the vaccine. "I recommend it to everybody. The more people we can get vaccinated, the more we can get ahead of the virus, and the quicker we can return to normal life and society."
The question about when that will be is still another big unknown, he said.
"The more people get vaccinated, the quicker you can go back out to restaurants, stadiums, all those things we love," said Dubartell.
I'm excited for that day. I'm glad I could do my part, however small, to get there safely.