ALLENWOOD — Ashley Haywood said she and her family don't like missing the dinosaur events each year at Clyde Peeling's Reptiland.
She brought four children two hours from Clearfield County on Saturday to meet with paleontologist “Dino Don” Lessem during the zoo's Jurassic Park: Fact or Fiction event and to walk around to see the animals and animatronic dinosaur models. Dino Don, an advisor on the 1993 film "Jurassic Park," will meet with children and their parents again Sunday at 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:15 p.m.
"I grew up in Montgomery and we come here every year," said Haywood, of Madera. "It's our third trip here this year. We love it."
Her son Griffin Reese, 8, volunteered as part of a demonstration to lick a rock to determine whether it was a fossil — if your tongue sticks, you have a fossil due to the nature of it being "spongy." Reese hesitantly licked a coprolite — otherwise known as fossiled dinosaur dung.
"When I get home, I'm washing my mouth," the boy said.
Dino Don, the CEO and founder of Dino Don, Inc., the manufacturer of the zoo's animatronic models, talked to the children about "Jurassic Park" and the liberties the creators took. For example, he said, the Dilophosaurus didn't spit poison, the Tyrannosaurus rex was slower and had better eyesight and the velociraptor was smaller.
Plus, he said, the dinosaur DNA is too little to reproduce an animal in real life. It would be like reconstructing the whole phone book with just the name Joe, he said.
Rachel Kellett, of Montogomery, brought her daughters Charity Kellet, 6, and Lydia Powell, 10.
"They think dinosaurs are awesome," said Kellett. "I love it. It's very informational."
Brenda Frazier, of Lock Haven, said her grandchildren had fun, especially 7-year-old Owen Williams, who she said could tell you all you want to know about the extinct animals.
"I like that they aren't alive today because I don't want to get eat," said Owen.
Dino Don said his lectures always attract plenty of interested children and parents.
"I think it's because they (dinosaurs) are big, scary, but they're not under the bed. They're dead," he said. "Kids can identify with them — they can imagine them. They're a great transition between the Barney fantasy and the real-life animals they see here (at the zoo)."
The real question, said Dino Don, "is what is the matter with adults that they don't think dinosaurs are the coolest thing that ever lived."
Clyde Peeling said he is "very happy" with the relationship between Dino Don and Reptiland.