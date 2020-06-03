ALLENWOOD — After more than 12 weeks of being closed due to COVID-19, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland will reopen on Friday.
Throughout the pandemic shutdown, Reptiland has had essential employees working behind-the-scenes. To keep more than 800 animals that reside at the zoo fed and cared for, zookeeper staff have continued to provide the same husbandry services despite being closed to the public.
“The past few months have been difficult for us, as they have been for nearly every business. Field trips, special events, and many other aspects of our business have been affected. That’s why we’re eager to get back to what we do best—educating and entertaining the public. But we’re committed to doing it in the safest and most responsible way possible; the health and safety of both our staff and visitors is paramount,” said Clyde Peeling, director.
Many safety measures and procedures have been put into place to prepare for reopening: sneeze guards have been installed at the admissions desk, hand sanitizer is available throughout the zoo, high-touch areas will be cleaned frequently, and signs encouraging social distancing have been installed. Zoo staff will wear facial coverings, and live shows will be given at 50% capacity to allow for proper social distancing. In return, Reptiland asks that visitors wear facial coverings and practice social distancing at all times.
Beginning this Friday, the zoo will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. For more information, please visit reptiland.com.
Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland is a world-class zoo dedicated to education and conservation. Reptiland has been introducing visitors to the less-loved members of the animal kingdom for more than 55 years.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER