Joanne Stehr, of Pitman, Jamie Flick, of South Williamsport,and Denise Maris, of Renovo, will be on the ballots representing Susquehanna Valley voters in the newly drawn 107th, 83rd and 76th Pennsylvania state House of Representative districts, respectively, in the fall, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday night.
Stehr beat Ron Tanney of Mount Carmel for the Republican nomination in the 107th by a count of 5,025 to 3,774 with 39 write-in votes. The district includes parts of Northumberland County and Schuylkill County. It was formerly held by Kurt Masser, Elysburg, who did not seek reelection. Tanney topped Stehr in Northumberland County, 3,128 to 1,832.
No Democrats are running in the 107th meaning if the unofficial count holds, Stehr will run unopposed in the fall general election.
In the 83rd, which now includes parts of Union and Lycoming counties, Flick topped Ann Kaufman of Loyalsock, 4,136 to 3,957, with 16 write-in votes, for the Republican nod. In Union County, Kaufman edged Flick, 514 to 455.
Democratic voters in both Union County and Clinton County in the new 76th — a newcomer to Valley voters — chose Maris by a total of 2,236 votes (1,000 in Union County). Woodward Township’s Elijah Probst got 1,386 votes, 272 of them in Union County.
Maris is the likely opponent for Republican incumbent Stephanie Borowicz in the fall.