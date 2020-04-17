At least 86 active COVID-19 vaccine projects are underway around the world, with six in different stages of clinical trial, said a medical researcher during a Friday teleconference focusing on the current work being done to counteract the coronavirus.
"That's the current number we see in the pipeline," said Ester Krofah, of Faster Cures, a Washington D.C.-based think tank that focuses on accelerating medical research. "But there is a lot of activity every day between big pharmaceutical companies and small biotech firms as well as university-led initiatives. We expect about two dozen more vaccines to enter the Clinical trial phase by this summer and fall."
Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said that the agency "recognizes that the development for a vaccine for this particular virus is one of the most important things we are going to have to do in the next few years because unfortunately, it is likely we will see a second wave or even third wave if we don't it right and get it right quickly."
Marks said that given proven testing and clinical protocols he believes the earliest an effective vaccine could be rolled out to a large population is about nine months. "That's pure speculation," he said. "It's more likely 12 to 18 months.
Unfortunately, he said, what's holding researchers back is there is no candidate for this pathogen already in the pipeline. "There are corona vaccines," he said, "but they are for other coronas. The complexity of COVID-19 is the challenge."
The FDA wants to take the best (vaccine) candidates forward, Marks said, "because by definition they will occupy capacity over one another. And so we want to make the best choice among two or three most promising vaccines. Which ones will lead to the highest amount of protection and the greatest number of people?"
After all, he said, "we're not talking about vaccinating a few hundred thousand people. We're talking about vaccinating a few hundred million people in this country alone."
The teleconference was conducted by the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit private foundation supporting independent research on health policy reform.