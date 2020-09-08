A resident of Mifflinburg Area School District urged the Board of Directors to make a measured, independent decision when regulating how many people can be inside an athletic venue this fall.
Heidi Whittaker addressed the board during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. She encouraged the board to, at minimum, allow at least two tickets per athlete or fill venues to 50 percent capacity. She stressed the family, community and emotional bonds fostered by school athletics.
“There are some grandparents that this might be the last season they get to see their grandkids play,” Whittaker said.
Under the state’s current virus mitigation guidelines, attendance is limited to 25 persons at indoor facilities and 250 persons or half-capacity, whichever is the lesser figure, at outdoor venues. The Wolf Administration is recommending schools don’t hold athletic events until at least Jan. 1 but hasn’t mandated sports be put on hold.
School board directors didn’t address Whittaker’s comments. The state requires schools to adopt a health-safety plan for athletics and submit it with plans for general school health-safety. It’s not clear if the district has yet adopted the athletics plan as it couldn’t easily be found on the district website.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said administrators were generally pleased with Tuesday’s return to class. He said the students were “very compliant and eager to be back in our schools.” The elementary building and some high school classrooms have proved best for social distancing, which is an aim across all district buildings.
District resident Gretchen Norton said the district’s requirements for masking and mask breaks proved inconsistent on the first day of the 2020-21 school year. She said she has two daughters, one in middle school and one in high school.
According to Norton, students and parents were prepared for masks to be required throughout the day with 10-minute breaks at the end of classes. Norton said some teachers missed the breaks while one encouraged students to remove their masks.
While Norton said she understood it was the first day of school in an unusual era, “I feel we either are or are not going to wear masks and the rules need to be universal.”
Lichtel updated school board directors on a prior pledge to review existing curriculum to enhance diversity in lessons.
Teachers are currently seeking chances and enhancements to social studies and English and language arts courses. Some high school teachers have already begun to revise readings and lessons, he said.
“I believe they began pursuing those changes even before we had our meeting in June,” Lichtel said of a board meeting that month.
Lichtel spoke to the district’s Wonders program for elementary English and language arts. He described initiatives for each grade level within the curriculum, including meeting neighbors, understanding different backgrounds and connectivity and learning about differences in cultures and accountability in actions.
Another curriculum, specific for kindergarten through second grade, seeks to increase emotional and social competencies. Lichtel said the elementary social studies curriculum will address conflicts and historical contributions of diverse individuals and groups. He said there are discussions of the creation of a student cultural club and a committee of adults to review equity across the district.
Lichtel said the administration isn’t recommending the purchase of new programming materials. “I think we can embed many of these concepts in all of our school buildings for students to experience as they progress through our system,” Lichtel said.