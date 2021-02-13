LEWISBURG — Residents in an eight-county area of central Pennsylvania are invited to give their input and share transportation issues to help shape the region’s next major transportation plan.
The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is updating its Long Range Transportation Plan, which proposes practical solutions to transportation safety, maintenance, congestion and mobility needs for Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The plan identifies transportation needs, goals, projects and policies for a 20-year planning horizon, and is required to be updated at five-year intervals. The plan establishes the vision and objectives that guide public decisions affecting transportation facilities and services in the region.
The survey is open now through March 3 and can be found at a website dedicated to the plan: https://lrtp-seda-cog.hub.arcgis.com/
The website also features an interactive map that shows proposed projects, traffic volumes and congestion, bridge and pavement conditions, freight generators, safety problem areas, flooding and rockfall prone areas and railroads.
Additional public outreach will occur from March to April, along with plan finalization. The finalized plan will be up for adoption at the May public MPO meeting.