NORTHUMBERLAND — A group of eight Northumberland Borough residents, led by Mayor Dan Berard, met Tuesday night at the Borough building to begin plans for the first annual Northumberland Block Party, tentatively scheduled for July.
At the meeting, Berard said, "we began formalizing the applications for food crafters and vendors and what we were going to say."
The event will be on Front Street, between King and Queen Streets.
There was talk at the meeting about where the crafters would set up, what vendors they planned to have, and who would be the music performers.
All of the planning and talk, however, came with one huge caveat, Berard said. "If the governor has not lifted the social distancing code yellow that we are in now, this event will not take place."
Berard is counting on Gov. Tom Wolf changing the color code from yellow to green. There is a fall-back date of Aug. 29.
"Certainly, I would hope we'd be green by then," Berard said.
Tentatively, some of the bands playing will be the Ann Kerstetter Band and Memory Lane. Music will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; food from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and crafters from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
"Fingers crossed that we will be able to make this happen and the stars will align in terms of timing and being in the green phase," said Northumberland Borough resident Noelle Long, who attended the meeting.
This block party will not only help to fill the large void left by the cancellation of Pineknotter Days, she said, "but will bring some much-needed fun and community to Norry."
Much of the talk at the meeting was about how important this event could be for the Valley.
"If we can pull this event off, when no one else is having events," Berard said, "this can jumpstart everybody. People are so hungry for something. We're having this event. We are not backing down. But of course, we don't want to go against the governor's orders. I just hope the governor opens his eyes and realizes the danger of COVID-19 around here is minimal."
The next planning meeting is June 4, 6 p.m. at the borough hall on Orange St.
By then there will be a much better idea of where the governor stands on possibly changing the area to code green, Berard said.