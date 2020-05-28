LEWISBURG— Today is the last day of the Lewisburg Community Garden May virtual plant sale. The sale is being conducted online only and is directed towards those people within five miles of the Community Garden location at the intersection of Water and St. Anthony St. There are still plenty of healthy plants including vegetables, flowers and herbs available. The Lewisburg Community Garden is operating this spring, just with special arrangements in light of the Coronavirus emergency. Those adjustments have affected everything, including the annual Plant Sale. A first round of the Plant Sale went on about a month ago for early season plants. Now there is a second round with summer plants.
That sale is now live at the following site: https://tinyurl.com/LCGplantsale2020
All orders will be no-contact delivered to your home by LCG staff and volunteers in accordance with social distancing recommendations. Plants will be delivered within one week of receipt of order and payment. Online payment methods include all major credit cards and Electronic Check (ACH). The Plant Sale is a fundraiser to support the Lewisburg Community Garden.
— RICK DANDES