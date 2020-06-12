SUNBURY — It's been nearly three months since Alisah Gutekunst and Summer Reigle have been able to meet with friends for a weekly lunch at Eclipse Craft Brewing Company.
When they heard the restaurant and bar at 249 Market St., Sunbury, was opening on Friday, they quickly planned to come out for food and drinks. Northumberland and Union counties entered the green phase of reopening Friday during the COVID-19 crisis.
"I'm stoked," said Gutekunst, of Stonington. "Everybody was messaging each other and saying 'Guess what we're doing on Friday!' They're very welcoming. I feel like we're with friends when we're here."
Across the street at McGuigan's Public House, at 266 Market St., Bob Yerger and Debbie Young, of Sunbury, came out for a meal. They often came out once a week on Friday before the pandemic.
"It's good to be a little more normal," said Young.
They said they are not worried about being out because Northumberland County had a small number of cases compared to other larger areas.
"We're in a pretty good area, as opposed to Philadelphia or Pittsburgh," said Yerger.
A few blocks down at the Gentlemen's Barbershop at 516 Market St., owner Giovanni Tebar said he gave four haircuts just after midnight as a thank you to some friends who helped prepare the business for social distancing and new regulations.
"I feel good, I feel blessed, I feel happy to have the opportunity to be back," said Tebar. "I was a little worried because I didn't know how it would be, but customers have been awesome."
There will be no walk-ins or same-day appointments. With 50 percent capacity limitations, he extended hours and created a first and second shift for his 10 barbers.
Customers must wait outside or in their car until the barber is ready. Only the person with an appointment may be in the shop. A small child can be accompanied by one adult, he said.
Upon entry, a temperature check is mandatory and customers will be asked to sanitize before being seated. If they have a temperature or are not feeling well, they will have to reschedule for another date.
"I'm ecstatic," said barber Robert Ramos, of Sunbury. "I feel free here. I'm happy to have my job back. I love to work and I'm happy to be back in the barbershop."
Joey Olah, of Shamokin, said he cut his own hair three times over the last four months.
"Look how they've adapted," said Olah. "Everyone here does a great job."
Dave Johnston, of Selinsgrove, said he hadn't had a haircut since at least March.
"I'm glad they're finally back open," he said. "It was a ritual for me to come in here. I've missed it."
The Americus Hose Co., in Sunbury, opened its doors at 7 a.m. for breakfast, which made President Jerome Alex happy.
"I am glad Northumberland County entered the green phase," Alex said.
"We made a lot of improvements to the club and put ourselves in the position to follow the recommendations of the Department of Health," he said. "At this point, we are open and fully operational. We look forward to serving everyone and thank everyone for their support during these past three months."
Rusty Rail Brewing Co. at 5 N. 8th St., Mifflinburg, opened on Friday at 50 percent capacity, equalling about 200 seats between indoor and outdoor dining. General manager Rich Schrader said they are following the recommendations from the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to masks and social distancing.
"We've adopted those and have been following those to keep everybody safe and give everybody peace of mind," said Schrader. "We've seen the impact of our outdoor dining and a lot of people want to sit outside. Regardless, we're excited to get back to some feeling of what it was in March before it happened. We're excited and ready to go."
Live music and other special events will make a return, just not this weekend, he said.
"I want to focus on having enough staff and opening up and getting everybody back in gear, and understand the volume of business we'll have," said Schrader. "It's almost like a reopening in a way, but it's more challenging than that because it's a new environment. We're just focusing on getting customers through the door."
Eileen Barron, Janet Linkhorst and Audrey Milot, all friends from Tamaqua, traveled to Rusty Rail on Friday. The last time they were there was in February.
"We couldn't wait. We were very happy they were green today," said Milot.
At the Bull Run Tap House at 605 Market St., Lewisburg, two Bucknell University students were eating lunch: one from Georgia and one from India. Adit Kshettry said he couldn't make it back home after Bucknell shut down the campus so he's been living on campus.
"For me, it was annoying that everything was shut down. It's nice that things are open so I can come out, sit and eat," he said.
Peyton Kendall, of Atlanta, Ga., traveled from the south to visit Kshettry for the weekend.
"I'm glad it's coming back to normal," he said.
Doug Fairfax, the chef manager at the Bull Run, said screens are up for takeout, the tables are rearranged, sneeze shields are up at the skill games, there are hand sanitizer stations and a new menu.
"I'm feeling positive," said Fairfax. "We've done some nice changes and we're looking forward to a strong summer and an even better fall with Bucknell coming back."
Rob Inglis and Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.