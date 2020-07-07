SELINSGROVE — The Community Needs Assessment performed every three years by the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) launched Monday.
The agency invites all residents of Union or Snyder counties to complete the 20-minute survey, which asks questions regarding household information, education, employment and income, health and ability, housing and assistance and community concerns. This year, the CAA’s Assessment will also include questions specifically focused on COVID-19 and how the pandemic has affected applicants' household and community.
The survey is available in English and Spanish at www.union-snydercaa.org/cna. It's open until July 23.
Anyone who completes the assessment is eligible to enter a raffle for a $50 GIANT gift card by completing a separate survey.