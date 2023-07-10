LEWISBURG — Residents in East Buffalo Township must seek permits to close streets off for block parties or other special events.
At Monday's public meeting, the township supervisors adopted the ordinance that requires residents to fill out permits and have proof of insurance when closing streets. The former process was a verbal request.
The new ordinance puts the responsibility for contacting police, 911 communications and all affected parties into the hands of the resident making the request. The township manager previously made those calls prior to the ordinance.