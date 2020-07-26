MIFFLINBURG — William Zimmerman said a higher power compelled his family to host a community event blending a memorial fundraiser and a rally in support of free speech and religious freedom.
“It’s all considered, to me, God’s will,” Zimmerman said as he walked through his brother’s sun-drenched lawn and stopped beneath the shade of a tree, Wenger’s Grocery Outlet just another short walk immediately across Route 45 near Mifflinburg.
A since-removed sign posted at the front entrance to the discount grocery store deriding the legitimacy of the novel coronavirus pandemic and insulting the LGBTQIA+ community gave rise to the Zimmermans’ event and today’s Mifflinburg Pride Event against homophobia, transphobia and racism.
“Mark Wenger has a right to freedom of speech. We don’t have to agree with him. Nobody has to agree with anybody’s freedom of speech, what they might say, but they have the right to say it,” Zimmerman said. “They don’t have to be bashed because they said something. If you don’t like what he said, just don’t shop there.”
Wenger’s 1st Amendment Support Rally also served to raise funds for the families of Heather Campbell and Matthew Bowersox who were murdered in a shooting earlier this month. Zimmerman is a supervisor for Buffalo Township. He came to know Bowersox through government since the latter man served as a supervisor for West Buffalo Township.
The rally was casual and cordial. Some who attended simply stopped to buy chicken barbecue. Others stuck around for live music and speeches warning of the loss of freedoms and criticizing the state’s attempts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“He always had a smile on his face. I enjoyed playing softball with him. He was a big softball player,” Ray Crissman, of Selinsgrove, a distant relative of Bowersox, said as he waited in line for chicken.
“In support of freedom of speech for Wenger’s, mainly, and also in support of the families of the victims of the shooting,” Bonnie Gray, of Middleburg, said of why she attended. Of free speech, Gray said, “That’s what this country’s about. It’s one of our most basic fundamental freedoms and I’m just tired of all the political correctness and worrying about what you have to say in fear of offending people.”
Zimmerman spoke during the rally as did his son, Korey, the latter warning that the “silent majority” need no longer be silent and referencing the Book of Revelation as he ended his talk about the erosion of liberty.
“Fellow patriots, know your rights; learn them,” Korey Zimmerman said. “We are on the verge of losing our liberty.”
State Rep. David Rowe, a Republican representing parts of Snyder and Union counties, spoke briefly and introduced special guest speaker state Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County. Diamond is a GOP colleague of Rowe’s who’s been in a political fight with Gov. Tom Wolf over his administration’s handling of the pandemic. He led the effort by the General Assembly to adopt a concurrent resolution ordering Wolf to issue a proclamation or executive order to end the COVID-19 disaster emergency.
The last of the yellow counties, Diamond proudly called Lebanon County the “COVID state champions." He hammered at Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine for allowing COVID-19 patients to be discharged to nursing homes and longterm care facilities and called for her to be removed from her position.
William Zimmerman promoted the event as being apolitical. He hoped it would inspire unity and was happy to see several American flags hung from popup tents or poles plunged into the lawn.
A 2016 campaign sign for Donald Trump was partially hidden off to the side — the only such sign on-site, which was a prize for a silent auction. There were a few MAGA hats and a handful of Three Percenter t-shirts.
Volunteers worked diligently to cook and serve 500 chicken quarters, with proceeds bound for the Bowersox family. It seemed destined to sell out as a line began to build before the noon start and amassed and held to at least 80 persons deep for a stretch.
Cash donations were accepted for water and the rock band Fully Loaded sought additional dollars during their performance, all of which was intended for Campbell’s family.
Mark Raker and Kim Culp packed and seasoned chicken on steel grill grates. They worked over hot barbecue pits, sweating and gasping for air. Both said they were friends of Bowersox.
Raker recalled running laps with Bowersox in 1985 as they prepared for Mifflinburg’s first soccer season. Culp talked about how fast Bowersox was on ice skates when they played hockey in Selinsgrove.
“It breaks my heart that this happened. Matt never had conflict like that with anybody,” Raker said. “Matt was very kind and I don’t just say this. Matt never conflicted with everybody. He was kind to everybody at school and never picked on people. He was just one of those people who got along with everybody and was kind to everyone.”
Culp’s phone rang the morning after Bowersox’s death. His sister called to say he’d been killed.
“I couldn’t say nothing. I didn’t know what to say. Later on, I found out what really happened,” Culp said. “It’s a shame. I just can’t believe it.”