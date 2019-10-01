SUNBURY — The staff and residents of the Mansion note the feeling of family that the facility has provided in the city for 50 years.
The Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion is located at 1040 Market St. at the top of the hill in a three-story plantation-style home that was converted into a convalescent home in 1969. An event on Oct. 11 will mark the facility's 50 years of existence as a nursing facility in the city.
"We always look at the Mansion as a little family," said Administrator Mark Monohan about the 100 employees and 67 residents. "The dedication of our staff amazes me. It says a lot about the people who work here."
The 70-bed facility has received the highest rating of five stars from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Services offered include short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. Dr. Charles Pagana has been the primary medical director for more than 15 years.
The house was built in 1911 and originally owned by William Rohrbach, owner of the Sunbury Water Company. Jan Fabian, a funeral director from Northumberland, purchased the home in the 1960s, converted it and built a large addition and opened it in 1969.
Jill Hoot, the admission/marketing coordinator, and Monohan said the retention of employees is part of the key to success. Hoot has been an employee for 34 years while Monohan has been administrator since 2001. Many employees have been there for more than 10 years.
"We're so proud to give back to the community," Hoot said.
Assistant Dietary manager Shannon Brosius, of Sunbury, has worked at the facility for 22 years. Her mother, Beverly Brosius, worked at the facility for nearly 30 years before she passed away five years ago.
"It's a home away from home," she said.
Tammy Machin started in 2015 and is now the director of nursing. She said "everything" about the facility makes her like her job. "The staff, the residents, the challenges," she said.
Olga Poncher, 86, a Shamokin native, has been a resident for nine years. Poncher, a woman with no children or family nearby, said she enjoys being at the Mansion.
"I've been at the same room ever since I came and I try to get along with everybody," said Poncher. "I like the food, and I can go to bed when I want to. I like to keep to myself and pray with my rosaries."
The staff members are "very helpful," she said.
The 50th anniversary celebration is being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11. Dignitaries include state Rep Lynda Schlegel Culver, city Administrator Jody Ocker, Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best, Dr. Pagana, former residents and families, current residents and families and case manager from other facilities.
There will be a welcome address, appetizers, drinks and thank-you gifts.