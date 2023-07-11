MILTON — Members of the Milton School Board discussed new regulations requiring educators to be trained in culturally relevant and sustaining education (CR-SE), but declined to vote on a resolution Tuesday night.
The Shikellamy School District is one of those that voted to join a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania State Department of Education's mandate.
Directors suggested that teachers in the district are well aware of treating each student as an individual, and were against any coercion.
Two borough residents spoke up.
Frances Spiller stood before the board and said that teachers should be taught the differences in students and thus treat them as individuals.
"We, in this community, are much different than years ago," she said. "We are more diverse."
Anthony Beachel, of Montandon, reiterated his opposition to CR-SE, saying that in emphasizing the differences between students, it can lead to hate because of color or ethnicity.
He also pointed out that CR-SE is not theoretically happening. The state is requiring the professional development programs to integrate eight CR-SE competencies no later than the 2023-24 academic year, according to the state Department of Education (PDE) website.
Educator preparation and induction programs must integrate CR-SE competencies no later than the 2024-25 academic year.
One of the competencies in the CR-SE program calls on educators to “identify, deepen understanding of and take steps to address bias in the system,” according to state guidelines.
Beachel noted that there didn't seem to be any penalties mentioned if a district did not comply.
Preparing for school year
Transportation issues and routes will be discussed at an Aug. 1 meeting, said Superintendent John Bickhart.
As the calendar gets close to the new school year, Bickhart inquired about the progress at the Baugher Elementary School renovation project.
There are still items to be completed on the checklist, but the contractor is moving quickly said Jeff Hoffman.
In other agenda items, requests for proposals for legal services must be received at the district by July 19, when they will be unsealed and then studied.
Tara and Anthony Bucci Silicon Valley Community Foundation also donated $2,000 to the district.