DANVILLE — More than 20 residents who live near the proposed solar farm just outside of Washingtonville showed up at Tuesday's Montour County commissioners meeting to express their concerns and, in some cases, outrage, in opposition to the project.
To accommodate the number of people, and to practice social distancing at the meeting, it was moved to the courtroom on the second floor of the county courthouse.
The solar farm, known as Montour Solar One project, is a joint venture between Pattern Development and Talen Energy, and would be on 1,000-acres of land Talen owns. The solar field would be adjacent to the Montour Preserve.
Ken Holdren, commissioner chairman, recognized that most people in the courtroom were there to talk about the solar farm. Before public comment began, he said, "we are at the very, very beginning of the process of crafting a zoning ordinance that would take into account area resident's concerns.
"We have just started talking about this, and there is considerable work to be done on developing that ordinance," he continued. "There will be future meetings and ample opportunities for residents' ideas to possibly be incorporated into the ordinance."
If they are going to do this, said Commissioner Trevor Finn, "and I don't know if we will, it has to be done right."
Sandra and Ronald Johnston, of Anthony Township, were there to talk about quality of life issues, and how a solar park would affect their lives.
Addressing the commissioners, Sandra talked about the beauty of the land and how, if the panels were to be installed, that would be what she would be looking at. It would also decrease the value of their home, she said.
But the most passionate comment was made by resident Andrea Lamay, a landowner, to both the room attendees and commissioners.
"Montour County is one of the most desirable places in this state to live," Lamay said. "We enjoy the peace that we have in our homes and in our neighborhoods. If we wanted to live somewhere was there was industrial development, we would do that. This place is more than just land to us. It is our home. It is our safety. It is where we engage our family.
Being in the middle of an industrial complex is counter to all of that, she said.
"As citizens, we need to stand up and let our voices be heard," Lamay said.