HARRISBURG — Under the best of circumstances, nearly one in four active duty military personnel report some kind of mental health issue, according to the the National Alliance on Mental Health. Add to that the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, which can continue throughout a veterans’ life.
Those mental health challenges might be even worse because of the pandemic, said Pennsylvania Department of Health officials during a Tuesday afternoon webcast. There are ways to get help, both for veterans and their loved ones, the panelists said.
“The holiday season can be a stressful time for veterans who are already a vulnerable population due to their challenging service to our nation,” said Rick Hamp, special assistant to the deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, during the webcast. “Throw in the complications of COVID-19 and it is extremely important that Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans are aware that they have access to programs and services that can help them with their physical and emotional needs.”
“No matter what you are feeling this year, you do not have to endure it alone. Talk to your loved ones, talk to your support network, and don’t be afraid to make a call to resources that exist to help,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.
Above all else, Miller said during the 30-minute webcast, “Help one another.”
Some of the resources available, are as follows:
Mental Health
People who experience feelings of anxiety or depression may experience more distress during the holiday season than during normal times. Veterans who need to talk to someone can contact Human Services’ mental health support & referral helpline, Persevere PA, 24/7, including on holidays. The free resource is staffed by counselors available to help Pennsylvanians struggling with anxiety and other challenging emotions. Call 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600.
If you or someone you love is in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 1-800-273-8255. Spanish speakers who need immediate assistance can call 1-888-628-9454. Help can also be accessed through the Crisis Text Line by texting “PA” to 741-741.
The United States Departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services also operate a Veterans Crisis Line in conjunction with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or through text at 838255. A chat option is also available online at www.veteranscrisisline.net.
Substance Use Disorder
The holidays may also be difficult for individuals with a substance use disorder or people in recovery, especially if they become stressed by changes to their schedule or daily routine, are not able to see their support network in-person, have strained or no relationships with family members, or are faced with potential triggers.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most dangerous time of the year for substance use and alcohol-related deaths is around the holiday months.
“The opioid epidemic hasn’t ended during the pandemic” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Secretary Jen Smith. “We are still losing far too many Pennsylvanians in drug-related fatalities, and even more unfortunate is that many of these Pennsylvanians are veterans.” Call the toll-free helpline, Get Help Now, at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The helpline is available 24/7 — including on holidays. An anonymous chat service offering the same information to individuals who may not be comfortable speaking on the phone is also available at www.ddap.pa.gov.
Naloxone is still available to all Pennsylvanians through Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s standing order, and carrying this on-hand at all times can be a lifesaving action. Learn more about how to obtain Naloxone at www.pa.gov/opioids.