Three of nine Valley school districts have asked for 30-day extensions to Right to Know requests seeking texts and emails from paid high school coaches to students.
On Aug. 21 and 22, The Daily Item requested, through the state Right to Know Law, emails and text messages from paid coaches for nine Valley school districts.
Milton, Lewisburg and Mount Carmel all complied with the request. Shikellamy, Shamokin and Line Mountain denied the request and Selinsgrove, Warrior Run and Mifflinburg all requested 30-day extensions.
'Information not public'
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle denied the request saying the information was not public. Two school directors said they had no issue releasing the materials, but were not aware of the request until after it was denied.
An email dated Aug. 22, provided by Bendle to the newspaper through a seperate Right to Know request, showed that superintendents in nearly 20 school districts were notified that the newspaper was seeking the information.
Bendle addressed the request in an email to the other superintendents by responding that Shikellamy received "the same RTK."
"The district is not fighting the Right to Know," Bendle said in an email to The Daily Item regarding the denial. "Our factually and legally supported position is that these are not records of the school district — not public records."
Shikellamy school board members Slade Shreck and Jenna Eister-Whitaker disagreed.
"If we have nothing to hide then release the information," Shreck said. "I have not been involved in this process nor asked what my opinion is and I think it is a waste of taxpayer dollars to spend money fighting this in court."
Eister-Whitaker said, "No one made me aware we were not releasing this until it was denied. I have no problem with transparency and I also think we should not waste money on legal fees."
Director Lori Garman said she had limited information on the request and was only made aware of it during a recent board meeting. She said she needed more information and would speak to Bendle.
"We are following the advice of our legal team," Director Scott Karpinski said. "If you pay for legal advice and you don't take it then shame on you. If that's the advice the superintendent is getting then I agree with it. I am not an expert on Right to Know so I can't answer the question as to why the attorneys are saying not to release them. If other districts complied I don't know why we did not."
Karpinski said he has not seen the district's denial letter.
Districts comply, review policies
Milton Area School District provided all emails and text messages. District officials said the request took time, but they found that no inappropriate messaging or emailing took place.
The messages received by the newspaper show coaches following all policies and procedures put in place by the district.
The request went to Mount Carmel Area School District on Aug. 21 and officials requested a 30-day extension on the same day. Mount Carmel Superintendent Bernard Stellar responded on Sept. 20.
"The district did review all cellphones of paid coaches and no inappropriate text messages, emails, or phone messages were uncovered," he said.
Mount Carmel Area does not have a policy for communication between coaches and players or retention of those records, but is in the process of developing one, he said.
“I would say while it was a time-consuming task, it did point out that we should tighten up our policies,” Stellar said. "It was absolutely worth the time."
Stellar said he and high school principal Lisa Varano, who are both Right to Know Officers, reviewed the request and the records. They also consulted with district solicitor Ed Greco.
Lewisburg Area School District provided partial copies of emails and text messages.
The Shamokin Area School District and Line Mountain Area School District also denied the requests on Friday.
Shamokin Area School District Right to Know officer Karen Colangelo and the district school directors continue to refuse comment to The Daily Item. Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell declined comment.
This past summer The Daily Item won a Right to Know request through the state Office of Open Records seeking emails and text messages from Patricia Cross, the superintendent of the Sullivan County School District. The newspaper is currently in litigation with the Sullivan County School District concerning those text messages and emails.
The newspaper has also appealed Shikellamy's, Line Mountain and Shamokin's decision to the Office of Open Records.
The Daily Item reporters Justin Strawser and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.