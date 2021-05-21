The McKees Half Falls Rest Area on Route 11 in Chapman Township, Snyder County is now open.
The primitive composting toilets will remain closed, but visitors will be able to use portable toilets which have been placed at this rest area. The portable toilets will be cleaned daily by the rental vendor.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.