Beginning at 8 a.m. today, Pennsylvania restaurants will be able to serve customers indoors once again.
The time-limited mitigation orders put in place on Dec. 12, which addressed not only restaurants but also other indoor gatherings and scholastic sports, expires today. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said those restrictions, such as temporarily banning indoor dining at restaurants, helped flatten the curve of COVID positive cases.
Mitigation efforts will now revert to mitigation orders in place on Dec. 11, which for restaurants means self-certified businesses may operate at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining; restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25 percent capacity for indoor dining.
In the week before the mitigation orders went into place, the state’s early warning dashboard reported 60,412 cases statewide in the seven-day window ending Dec. 11, and a test positivity rate of 16.2 percent.
In the seven-day window ending Friday, the dashboard shows 40,407 cases and a positivity rate of 15 percent.
“Just the fact that we are being allowed to resume indoor dining is not only good for us, but for our patrons as well,” said Kathy Vetovich, owner of the Heritage Restaurant in Shamokin.
“There is so much impact on the people who want to go to different restaurants and support local businesses.”
It’s a combination of benefits, Vetovich said. “We look forward to serving our patrons again
“Actually we are opening this coming Thursday,” she added. “We’re not normally open on Mondays. We’re not doing anything special. We are just welcoming them back with our normal menus.”
In Lewisburg, the Street of Shops restaurant will be open for breakfast, at 8 a.m., said owner Craig Bennett.
“I’d like to thank our employees for their resiliency through this whole thing,” Bennett said. “Also our customers, who have been very patient with us and very loyal, by ordering delivery and carry-out, while we were closed down. I’d like to thank all those people that helped us and hopefully the vaccine will roll out here soon and we can get back into the full rhythm of how the restaurant historically operated.”
Bot’s Tavern in Selinsgrove is re-opening to indoor patrons on Jan. 18, said owner Richard Schuck, on Sunday.
“I’m aware that we can re-open sooner to indoor dining,” Schuck said. “The primary reason we are opening on the 18th is to re-inventory. Obviously, we have to get some product in.”
But there is more to the Bots’ reopening than re-stocking.
“We had in mind that our staff would quarantine outside of the business for a good couple of weeks post-holiday,” he said. “It is our independent decision that we will remain closed and then reopen safely.
“We’ve all learned that there is a post-Thanksgiving spike, which led to this decision,” Schuck explained. “And now there are predictions of a post Christmas-New Year’s Eve spike. And that’s why we thought let’s open post those events and holidays — to err on the side of caution. The health and welfare of our employees, customers, and our community are first and foremost in our mind.”