SELINSGROVE — Some restaurant owners are planning to open their doors after Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that Montour and Snyder counties will be entering the green phase May 29.
Marcello Amato, owner of Amato's, Selinsgrove, said he plans on opening but he isn't sure about Friday.
"We are going to go slow and get things in order," he said Saturday. "We will space out tables and we want to make sure all of our customers are safe."
Amato said he wants to review state guidelines and train employees on a newly installed computer system. "We kind of got used to doing the takeouts so we have to go back and make sure we are ready to open the doors. I want to thank all my customers who have supported us and we are ready to see everyone again but we want to make sure everyone is safe."
Wolf announced Friday that Snyder and Montour counties were among the first 17 counties that can open May 29. Other counties Wolf announced as the first batch of moving to “green" — the least restrictive phase of his reopening plan — include Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren counties.
Danville OIP owner Giusappe Liotta said he wants to review state guidelines but does plan to open Friday.
"How are people going to eat if they have to wear a mask? There are some things that I want to make sure of before we open the doors," he said.
He said he will move tables around and do the best he could for social distancing and keeping customers safe.
"We have things to look at and we want to make sure our customers are protected," he said. "I want to thank all my customers for continuing to support us and we will open the doors and I really can't wait to see people and talk with them again."
No matter when restaurants plan to reopen, Valley residents are excited to support them.
"I can't wait to go out and just sit inside a restaurant," Ken Moyer, 56, of Middleburg, said "We haven't been out to eat in nearly three months and I don't care how long the wait is, we are going."
Moyer was shopping in the Monroe Marketplace Saturday with Kim Jackson, of Beaver Springs.
"I am excited to go to a bar," Jackson said. "I just want to have that feeling of getting back to normal. I want to be able to sit down among people. Even if I don't know them, I just want to be around people again."