Restaurant owners concerned as COVID spikes, colder weather arrives

By Francis Scarcella
Although 110 Valley restaurants have become COVID-19 certified, some are still preparing for the winter months when the outdoor dining that many have used to offset capacity limits will be shut down due to the cold.
The self-certification designation allows eateries to operate at 50 percent capacity while following all state guidelines for safety.
Certification means the businesses are taking every precaution, following all health guidelines, and keeping safety as a top priority, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
Businesses are following social distancing protocols, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health and safety requirements, including the wearing of face coverings and limiting indoor and outdoor capacity.
As of Friday afternoon, 39 restaurants in Northumberland County, 33 in Union County, 31 in Snyder County and seven in Montour County have been certified.
“People are wanting to sit outside,” McGuigans Public House owner Laurie Johnson said. “With the weather getting colder, I am starting to get concerned.”
Johnson employs four people, and she said they are the same four people she had before the pandemic began.
McGuigan’s, located on Market Street in Sunbury, has been serving customers outside on the city provided public picnic tables and others owned by Johnson.
“Business has already gone down because people don’t want to be inside,” she said.
“What the city did for me — putting the tables outside and waiving open containers — seriously saved me. It was a lifesaver, but people don’t want to come inside even though we are six feet about people are worried.”
Johnson’s building can hold up to 250 people at 50-percent capacity, she said.
Paul Taylor, owner of Paulie’s in Sunbury said he is also concerned about the cold weather rapidly approaching.
“I don’t think people will want to come inside,” Taylor said. “We are very concerned.”
Taylor said his dining room can hold 20 people under the restrictions, but he hasn’t seen more than eight at one time since the March, when the pandemic began.
“I would say 95-percent of my business is takeout now,” he said. “But I didn’t start this to be a takeout restaurant. I am hoping we don’t get shut down again and I am hoping we don’t have any more restrictions put on us.”
Taylor said he is planning on opening a food trailer outside his establishment for people to drive up and pick up their food to go through the winter months.
Edwin Santana, owner of Santana’s Soulfrito, on Market Street in Sunbury, opened a week ago, and he said he is a bit concerned about business during the winter months.
“We can sit 30 people with the restrictions, but I am preparing to do more takeout over these next few months,” he said. “Without people being able to eat outside in the warmer weather they may start to get nervous about being indoors during these months.”
In Selinsgrove, Domenico Napoli, owner of Isabella’s, said he can now accomodate up to 46 people, and he remains concerned about the winter months.
“We are staggering our reservations as it is,” he said. “We are worried because we usually do many Christmas parties and we aren’t sure people will be doing them this year.”
Napoli said with the amount of COVID-19 cases going up in the state, he thinks people are more likely to stay home.
“They are reluctant to come out,” he said. “We will see what happens. We have good days and we have bad days, but we are very concerned right now entering these colder months.”
Rick Schuck, owner of Bot’s Tavern in Selinsgrove, agrees with Napoli.
“There is a high degree of concern on my part” of a rise in COVID-19 cases causing a lockdown or restrictions on restaurants and bars,” he said.
During the summer and fall months he has been able to serve food and drinks to patrons who are adequately social distanced by opening up outdoor seating.
With the drop in temperatures and anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases, that will be more difficult, Schuck said.
While difficult to prepare for a surge, he has been buying extra liquor and beer to keep his bar area stocked and has obtained estimates on enclosing and heating an outdoor rear deck.
Schuck is also weighing whether to close the night before Thanksgiving or close earlier than usual since that day is traditionally one of the busiest in the bar business.
“If we open, we will close by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. We’re trying to do the right thing,” he said.
Braden Klinger, owner of the Bull Run in Lewisburg, said the colder weather concerns him as well.
“It was nice having the outside seating,” he said. “Now what we are seeing is the local market that is three to five miles away from us are not coming out as much.”
Klinger said he isn’t concerned about the occupancy because he can hold about 250 people with restrictions. “If I see 150 people I would be dancing,” he said.
“We are two blocks from Bucknell University and I get a lot of activity from the campus, and as they leave for break, what do December and January look like? We aren’t going to have those Christmas parties and the holiday gatherings and that is the most concerning to me.”
In Shamokin, Kathy Vetovich, co-owner of The Heritage Restaurant at 52 N. Market St. in Shamokin, said revenue is down, but take-out is up.
“Even though they still come, they loved being outside,” said Vetovich. “It seems like people are still scared to come out. They’re not comfortable inside even though we’re taking all the precautions.”
Vetovich said one of the strategies this winter is to use the space on the second floor for live music on Saturday evenings. She has blues, jazz and cellist entertainment already lined up.
“We are hoping people want to come out and see something out of the normal experience,” she said.
In Sunbury, The Americus Hose Co., on Linden St., is preparing to continue to send its food out the door as take-out orders continue to be a success.
General Manager Bob Hare said the number of customers wishing to dine indoors has been steady, but with the spike in COVID cases, he fears the unknown.
“I hope we don’t lose people, but typically we are busier in the wintertime,” Hare said. “I want to remind people masks do work, and if you come into the Americus or wherever you choose to go eat, respect the wishes of the establishment because we are all following the guidelines. In order to even stay open, we all need to be more diligent and we will get through this.”
Reporters Marcia Moore and Justin Strawser contributed to this report.