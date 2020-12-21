SHAMOKIN — The owners of The Dining Room at Sweet Tooth Cafe in downtown Shamokin gave away more than $10,000 in gifts and clothing on Monday.
Owners Jacqueline Valania, Michael Kane, and Freda Williams said what would have been the third annual Downtown Doo Wop was canceled due to COVID-19 and used the money for the event for part of the giveaway, which was boosted by an anonymous donor. Gifts include small toys, craft kits, purses, clothing, coats, hats and gloves.
"They went above and beyond," said Veronica Maiese, who brought her 4-year-old son Lukas Strohecker. "You can't beat Santa's helpers this year."
Maiese was one of the countless people who lined up down the block at 100 E Independence St. for the gifts. Recipients were asked to socially distance and wear a mask when they enter the store to register. They were then asked to stand outside a second door after the gifts were collected and then handed off to them by the Sweet Tooth employees.
Maiese said she moved last month from Pottsville to Coal Township where she worked in a coffee shop with a COVID outbreak. With moving and rising cases, she said it's been hard to find a job.
"I'm scared to work," she said.
Her son said he wants a train and cars.
Valania said customers were donating gifts all weekend.
"A lot of people are hurting. A lot of families are hurting," said Valania. "The community is there, and everyone wants to help. A ton of people reached out to help. A lot of people want to help because the need is there."
Sweet Tooth is only open for deliveries at the moment, Kane said.
"It's going well," he said. "Everybody is responding positively. It's nice to be a part of something good, especially this year."