SUNBURY — As Valley restaurant owners deal with with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to shut down dine-in service in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, some said Saturday they are coping, even though they are losing money.
Tammy Koonsman, owner of Little Addy’s Cafe, on Market Street, said she has seen a decline in business but is thankful for the takeout orders she is receiving.
“It hasn’t been that bad of a week,” she said. “We have been lucky to have such great customers that are ordering takeout.”
Gov. Tom Wolf, as part of precautionary measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19, ordered all non-essential businesses including gyms, salons, shopping malls and theaters to close. Wolf allowed grocery stores, drug stores, gas stations and restaurants who offer take-out of pick-up delivery to remain open.
“I had no problem following this order,” Koomsman said. “If this helps stop the spread of this virus then I will do my part and stay closed until we are told differently.”
Right down the street at the famous Squeez-In, owner Bob Snyder said he has seen a decline of about 20-percent in his business last week.
“We are fortunate though because everyone knows they can walk up and buy hot dogs through the window,” he said. “But we are still have seen a decrease.”
Snyder, who also owns the Dip-In, an ice cream shop, and the Duck-In, a bar, said those two businesses are suffering because he can’t open them.
“I planned on opening the ice cream shop soon but now that will be delayed,” he said. “As for the Duck-In we are just closed and that is losing money every day it remains closed.”
Snyder said he also has no issues with the governor’s mandate. “What is great about America is we have people that rally around each other in times of need, and we all need to remember we are in this together.”
One social club, The Americus Hose. Co., that normally does big lunch and dinner crowds on Friday’s especially during Lent, is struggling, director of operations Bob Hare said.
“Nowhere near where we usually are on a Friday,” Hare said. “For dinner, we did better with takeouts but again nowhere near what we do when we are open.”
Penn’s Tavern, just outside of Sunbury, is helping the community by offering a meal at 2 p.m. today for those struggling through the pandemic, according to the Penn’s Taven social media page.
Meals will be bagged and placed on the back deck of the restaurant, the Facebook post said.
Day’s Eats and Sweets, in Milton, is also offering to help provide meals on Monday.
“Free meals, delivery, and takeouts,” owner Casey Day said. “We thought about doing this and because we are a nonprofit group we wanted to give back.”
Day said he has been closed the entire week and has had no takeout orders so he decided to give back to his community.
“We want to do this for our area,” he said.
Day’s Eats and Sweets opens at 9 a.m. seven days a week.