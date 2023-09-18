LEWISBURG — The former White Deer Fire Department treasurer has repaid all $377,163 stolen from the company, Union County Probation Chief Scott Kerstetter said.
Leann M. Fisher, 48 of New Columbia, avoided a county jail sentence of up to 14 months when she submitted a check to the probation office repaying the full amount she was convicted of stealing from the fire company after working nearly 20 years as its treasurer.
"Restitution has been paid," said Kerstetter, who received the check last Thursday, the same day Fisher was sentenced in Union County Court to six months of house arrest and 10 years of probation for felony theft.
Kerstetter said White Deer Fire Company officials will be notified once the check clears.
"That's good to hear," said Deputy Fire Chief Jim Messinger.
The fire company uncovered the theft last year as they prepared to purchase a new $780,000 vehicle and discovered much of the money was gone.
At Thursday's sentencing, Messinger, Fire Chief Kevin Koch and township board Chairman Carroll Diefenbach told the court about the hardship they've faced as a result of Fisher's crime due mostly to declining public trust.
New financial procedures have been put in place and the fire vehicle has been ordered, Messinger said.
Union-Snyder Judge Michael Piecuch imposed a sentence of six months of house arrest with electronic monitoring followed by probation if Fisher made full restitution by Monday after fire company officials explained they simply wanted their money.