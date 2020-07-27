MONTOUR COUNTY — Motorists in north-central Pennsylvania are advised the restrooms at the Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound rest areas in Montour County will be closed on Wednesday for tank flushing and related water testing, according to PennDOT officials.
The restrooms will be closed from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The parking areas will remain open, officials said.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training, officials said.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA