COVID-19 mitigation has put a halt to the growing trend of retailers getting a jump on the holiday shopping season by opening on Thanksgiving night, ahead of the traditional rabid Black Friday kickoff.
So the race begins this morning, with Black Friday launching a three-day shopping window that includes Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday along with safety, social distancing and crowd limits at stores.
To avoid the one-day rush, many retailers have been offering online deals for weeks. The pre-holiday sales may cool off the final tally that approached $730 billion in 2019, according to the National Retail Foundation (NRF).
This year offers a mixed bag, according to the NRF's October survey. While shoppers plan to spend 1 percent less this year than in 2019, 53 percent of shoppers say "they plan to spend more this year because they won't be traveling for the holidays. Even with free shipping, 44% of shoppers still plan to pay online and pick up gifts in store."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed “going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving” as a high-risk activity, and listed “shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday” as a low-risk activity.
Pennsylvania officials are trying to balance safety with sales.
“Black Friday is enjoyed by both consumers and retailers alike and is a tradition that we encourage people to celebrate in the safest way this year,” Department of Community of Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin said. “With the recent additions of Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, shoppers now have a vast array of options this holiday season to safely support their favorite retailers — including e-commerce platforms, ordering by phone, purchasing downloadable gift certificates, and picking up products curbside. This year, to keep Pennsylvanians safe and healthy, those options are more important than ever.”
Davin said that while masks are required at all times in all retail establishments in the commonwealth, by shopping virtually and using curbside pickup, Pennsylvanians can limit their risk of contracting and spreading the virus.
Like many stores, Boscov's has increased cleaning, with its focus on areas such as bathrooms, handrails, door handles, shopping carts and other frequently touch surfaces. Cash register stations are sanitized after each transaction. President and CEO Jim Boscov said that the company tailored its promotions to avoid clustering people in any one area.
“I want everyone to stay safe,” he said. “I want our co-workers and our customers (to stay safe). I like doing business but I like being safe even more. And frankly the way we’re doing it you can do both.”
Kohl’s recently announced that it is implementing additional precautions during Black Friday week. The retailer will place signage and social distancing markers at all store entrances to encourage social distancing on days with anticipated higher traffic. It also will have a designated entrance with additional doors available for leaving the store on select days to control traffic flow and encourage social distancing. Greeters will be stationed at the front of the store to distribute sanitized carts, offer free face masks to customers who do not have them and limit occupancy if needed.
