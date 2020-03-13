SELINSGROVE—Cellphones and social networking have revolutionized communication among teens, and even pre-teens, said a retired chief deputy at the state Attorney General’s office, during his presentation Thursday night at the Selinsgrove Area High School auditorium.
James Dill, now president of Innovative Technology and Investigative Services suggested to an audience of about 20 people that “we are a market-driven society and technology is often introduced before we become aware of many of the dangers.”
The presentation was intended for anyone dealing with juveniles — parents, educators, and community members noted Frank Jankowski, assistant superintendent of Selinsgrove Area School District. Jankowski’s term as superintendent begins in July when he replaces a retiring Chad Cohrs.
Recent studies have shown that 90 percent of middle school students now carry smartphones, Dill said.
“Some school districts are writing cellphone policy for K-5,” Dill noted. “As a result, incidents such as sexting, sextortion, stalking, harassment have all contributed to not only damaging the lives and self-esteem of many of our children, but it has even cost some their lives.”
Our children, Dill said, have very readily grasped the technology “without the experience or maturity to understand the long-term consequences of some of their actions.”
Many parents, Dill continued, don’t completely comprehend the technology or the ramifications it can have on their children.
Dill used the presentation to discuss things such as sexting, supposedly self-destructing photo apps, secret messaging apps, information hidden in digital photos, location sharing and sextortion.
Dill didn’t only concentrate on the dangers; he also suggested tools, resources and advice to help mitigate the risk.
Christine Wolfe, of Selinsgrove, said, “I feel like they can outsmart us,” referring to her kids and teenagers. Wolfe noted that she has had conversations with her children “about what is appropriate and not appropriate” and what to text and send.
Elisa Beaver, of Selinsgrove, added, “We gotta try to stay ahead of them,” acknowledging her kids and their tech knowledge.
Wolfe and Beaver said they went to the event to try and learn things that kids know, such as if their kids delete a text message, is it actually deleted or still on the phone, and what programs they’re using to hide things.
Jankowski said he first became aware of Dill’s presentation while attending the Snyder County Coalition 4 Kids conference in December 2019.