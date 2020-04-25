A retired high school teacher in the Selinsgrove School District has launched a write-in campaign as the Democratic candidate for State Representative, 85th District.
Katie Evans, 73, of Lewisburg, said in a written announcement on Saturday that she is running "because over the past few months, I have seen the communities of which I am or have been a part become overwhelmed with fear, uncertainty, and further fragmentation when what we need more than ever is a unity of purpose. I decided to personally take action to see that our local communities come out of this crisis stronger and most of all united.”
Evans will need 300 write-in votes in the June 2 Primary to get on the November ballot challenging Republican David Rowe for the House seat.
"Evans has been a local educator since the late 1960s," noted Rick Thomas, chair, Union County Democratic Committee. "Having taught and worked in both the Selinsgrove and Lewisburg school districts, she has a keen sense of the values and needs of the district. Her life experiences and connections to the 85th District will serve her well in Harrisburg as our representative.”
Amid the present crisis, Evans said, "I have been hearing from people in our community that they don’t feel our current representation is listening or responding to their needs. As a former educator I am especially worried about the effect this will have on the education of our young people and how it will affect their future. We are in desperate need of change and action."
Currently, Evans is an adjunct instructor for Penn State University. She received her degree from Bloomsburg State College and began teaching English at Selinsgrove High School in 1969. Her career in Selinsgrove included teaching in high school, middle school and eventually was a librarian there. She is a former president of the Selinsgrove Education Association. After retiring in 2001, Evans continued to work in the area as a substitute teacher.