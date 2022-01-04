Revenue Dept. releases Dec. collection data
Pennsylvania collected $3.8 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $464.3 million, or 13.7 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported on Monday.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.2 billion for December, $101.9 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $7.0 billion, which is $409.1 million, or 6.2 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in December was $1.3 billion, $59.5 million above estimate.
This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $6.9 billion, which is $308.0 million, or 4.7 percent, above estimate.
December corporation tax revenue of $913.4 million was $259.4 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $2.5 billion, which is $577.2 million, or 30.7 percent, above estimate.
— THE DAILY ITEM